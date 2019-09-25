TODAY
EVENTS
Florida Georgia Line: Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Web: livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. From 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. 624 E Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org
COUNT me in for Coffee, 8:30 a.m.-
10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City. This is an opportunity for community members to have some hot coffee and goodies with local law enforcement. The attendees can ask questions, voice their concerns, or simply get to know the men and women who work within the department. Call: 822-4725.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company. (Sept. 20 - Oct. 27)
Comedian Jay Pharoah, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Cost: $30.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, noon–1 p.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C in new building. Call: 334-6734.