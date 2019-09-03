TODAY
EVENTS
– History Talks church tour, 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Sept. 4, St. John’s Episcopal Church, 800 D Street, Marysville. See the stained glass windows at the entrance of the church and hear what each piece represents. Karen Dawson will be on hand to show some artifacts. History Talks is put on by the Marysville Art Club. Call: 740-2418 to reserve your spot.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee meeting, 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Art Gallery Artist Reception with Mary Ann and Bob Nation, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Sutter Theater, 756 Plumas Street, Yuba City. This event is free with complimentary refreshments. Call: 908-5704 or 329-1733. Web: suttertheater.org.
– First Thursday Night 5 p.m-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping, farmers market and more. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620.
– Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee meeting, 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.