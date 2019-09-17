TODAY
EVENTS
Women’s Creative 11 a.m. in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Art, 624 E Street, Marysville. Women’s Creative is for mentoring, sharing, teaching and discussions. Lunches and occasional off-site meetings and trips are part of this program.
All creative minds welcome, practicing artist or not. Contact Janet Staser, 743-5771, or Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net or go to Facebook: Women’s Creative of Y S Arts Group
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Yuba City Youth Commission Meeting, 6 p.m., Yuba City Hall, Sutter Room, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City.
Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
PERS Workshop, Unfunded Liability public discussion, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Yuba City Hall Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email: tlocke@yubacity.net.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations.
Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.