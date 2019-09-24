TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cal Trans Building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Web: valleyquiltguild.com.
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Florida Georgia Line: Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Web: livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song.
From 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. 624 E Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company. (Sept. 20 - Oct. 27)
Comedian Jay Pharoah, 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Colusa Casino