SUNDAY
MUSEUMS
Sutter County Museum will be open from noon-4 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Guests will have the opportunity to view artifacts and displays that help tell Yuba-Sutter’s history. For more information, call 822-7141.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Modern western square dance classes, hosted by Live Lively Square Dance, will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at 211 17th St., Marysville. The attire is casual dress. The first two classes are free. Admission is $20 per month or $5.50 per week. Classes are every Monday. For more information, call 755-0149.
