local homeless update

Bryan Brown considers himself an advocate for the area’s homeless. He and Raelynn Butcher work to help provide the daily needs of folks living in the river bottoms.
“We deal directly with them at the river bottoms,” said Brown, executive officer of the Tri-Valley Marysville Homeless Union.
Brown said about 90 percent of the population serve a legitimate purpose in society, admitting that there are a few who do not necessarily have the best intentions toward the public.
“It’s like any residence or community, you have different people,” Brown said. “(The homeless) are a community. That’s what we had for 10 years. (Out of) 150 people, we had 75-80 camps and together we kept everything clean and looking good. There were a few that stood out and didn’t do things that were right, but we never wanted to be like that.”
Meanwhile, Butcher works as an intermediary between business owners and the homeless.
“What I always tell them is what one of us does reflects on the entire population,” Butcher said.
There are varying perspectives on how the homeless interact with the community.
Mike Elkins, 48, owner and operator of Mike’s Motorworks and Customization in Yuba City, said he’s had a persistent problem with break-ins for about six years.
Elkins said he’s been robbed about 17 times, costing him approximately $4,200 in damages.
Based on his video surveillance and past police reports, Elkins feels it’s the same type of people that he’s dealing with – folks living at the river bottoms.
“I deal with it on a pretty regular basis. Everytime I get hit, it’s money out of my pocket,” Elkins said. “I can’t turn it into my insurance because usually it’s under my deductible.”
Elkins said each time he files a police report he gets a similar story from law enforcement.
“(Police say) ‘Sorry, our hands are tied because of the laws in place,’” Elkins said.
Jackie Wigley, a 28-year-old homeowner who lives on Huston Street in Marysville, says she’s been a victim of theft several times since moving to the area.
“At first, the neighborhood seemed fine,” Wigley said. “Then I would order packages and they mysteriously would disappear.”
Wigley took matters into her own hands at that point, arming her house with a camera and lock box for her packages.
“Then I would notice people would come up to the porch and (immediately) turn away,” Wigley said. “I started to think the neighborhood was a little worse than I expected.”
Lt. Nathan Lybarger of the operations division at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said there are some repeat offenders in homeless calls that the office receives.
As far as patrolling the area, Lybarger said YCSO’s marine patrol does frequent checks of the river bottom area, also known as the “jungle,” to get an appropriate head count and better idea of where the homeless are established.
Lybarger said some prefer to remain homeless.
“They have established their own little community,” he said.
Staying out of the way: Homeless couple sets up nest deep in the woods
Crystal Motley and Michael Elliott have been living together for about seven years in a makeshift-type home deep in the wooded brush of the river bottoms area over the levee in Marysville.
Elliott said it has plumbing, a coffee maker, and provides him the opportunity to make breakfast like scrambled eggs each day.
It’s all run on a generator that’s paid for, he said.
Motley met Elliott shortly after moving down to the river bottoms. They have established a home together while still keeping an eye out on what lies ahead.
Motley, who lost her job in Oroville, sees herself pursuing work again.
Elliott’s entrance into the river bottoms is slightly different.
He said after his dad passed away he took a walk one day and never returned.
“This is my home now,” Elliott said.
What happens when people get tired of caring?
When kindness runs out, and animosity creeps in, it creates the perfect storm for the phenomenon known as compassion fatigue.
Some in the Yuba-Sutter area are seeing a rise in that condition when it comes to homelessness. Here are a few perspectives:
– It’s a special type of fatigue people often face regarding dynamic issues like homelessness, and one which Chelsea Burke, the coordinated entry manager for the Sutter-Yuba Homeless Consortium at the Life Building Center in Marysville, and Rick Millhollin, the executive director for Hands of Hope, know well.
Millhollin said the issue of homelessness in the area is often closely linked to housing affordability and stressed the importance of being sympathetic to one’s neighbors.
“I rent here in Yuba City – I’ve lived here my whole life, I understand the frustration people have, but look at the Camp Fire...it could happen to any one of us,” Millhollin said.
Burke said avoiding compassion fatigue is about changing the focus from blaming those who are homeless to considering possible solutions, or even contributing to help.
“Be a part of the solution... just giving your time towards that... just meet some people, understand what they’re going through,” Burke said.
She suggested a mentor program through Hands of Hope which allows residents to directly give their time and skills towards helping people in their community leave homelessness.
“They’re helping transform peoples’ lives and feel they are part of the solution getting involved,” Burke said.
– John Nicoletti, public relations officer, for the Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity, said the Marysville ReStore center installed a fence around the parking lot earlier this year and had almost instant results in reducing the need for staff to clean-up the area.
“If you think about the dumpsters... wood materials metal materials are exactly what you need to make a homeless encampment…,” Nicoletti said. “It was probably our biggest effect on morale for our staff to come to work everyday and our dumpsters were pulled apart.”
While he acknowledged the irony of Habitat having to build a fence to keep out the very people the organization seeks to serve, he said the work Habitat does with Hands of Hope at the Life Building Center in Marysville is part of the organization’s mission to serve people in need.
“It’s (the fence) absolutely ironic but we have not...slowed down or deterred the service level that we’re trying to maintain for our homeless programs,” Nicoletti said.
– Hands of Hope is a day service center for those experiencing homelessness with two locations, in Yuba City and Marysville called the Life Building Center.
Both locations offer services ranging from showers, laundry, and a computer lab to classes such as anger management and how to be a good rental tenant.
The goal of the centers is to connect people to the tools and services they need to exit homelessness, said Chelsea Burke coordinated entry manager for the Sutter Yuba homeless consortium at the Life Building Center in Marysville.
She said one of the misconceptions residents have about the homeless is they are transplants to the area.
“Another misconception is people are just coming from outside the county but the great majority are from the Yuba Sutter area... they’re our community,” Burke said.
Rick Millhollin, executive director for Hands of Hope said less than 5 percent of those interviewed at the Sutter County location were from outside of the county.
“We all want the same thing, every single one of us deserve to be treated a certain way... it’s not fair that those who fall down on our luck get ostracized,” Millhollin said.
-Nicki Schedler
