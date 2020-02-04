MARYSVILLE
HGTV video submission wrap party later this week
Marysville's video submission for HGTV's series "Home Town Takeover" is shot and ready to go and residents are invited to attend a video submission and wrap party Thursday at the Silver Dollar Saloon.
Ahead of the Friday deadline to submit the video, laptops and tech people will be standing by at the Silver Dollar to help people submit the video to HGTV. Promoters hope a show of wide community support and enthusiasm will better Marysville's chances. Information about the wrap party was posted by the Facebook page Marysville Home Town Takeover which has been organizing meetings with those involved with the project and letting the public know about how it can get involved.
Organizers are hoping for thousands of submissions from members of the community as a way of getting Marysville selected for the show and the makeover that comes along with being featured.
On Saturday, more than 100 residents gathered on D Street to film the final shot of the video being produced by Yuba-Sutter Now, a non-profit public access television station run by Conejo Bros. Media, a production company based out of Yuba-Sutter.
According to the Facebook page scenes for the video were shot at the Tower Theatre, Silver Dollar Saloon, Marysville's Chinatown area, Union Lumber, The Candy Box, St. Joseph Catholic Church, AutoGear Performance and Full Auto Services, Maria's Mexican Restaurant, Training Zone, Tracy's Diner and Bethel AME Church.
The party is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville.
YUBA CITY
Drug take back this Friday
By Veronica Catlin
To help safely eliminate unused or expired prescription drugs in the community, the Yuba City Police Department and the Yuba City Senior Center will host a Drug Take Back Day, Friday.
“These take-back events are designed to provide our community members with a safe way to dispose of unused or expired medication,” said Lt. Jim Runyen of the Yuba City Police Department. “These events are extremely important due to the dangers of certain prescriptions falling into the hands of the wrong person.”
Runyen participating in a drug take back is better than dumping pills down a sink or toilet because of the risk of the medication getting into the water supply. Medication dropped off at the event will be disposed of by a professional disposal company, according to Runyen.
“As a part of law enforcement we know all of the dangers of unused prescription medication so this was a good thing for us to be a part of.”
Drug Take Back days happen the first Friday of every month. The next one will be Friday, Feb 7, from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City. Prescriptions can stay inside their original containers with labels attached. Syringes and liquids will not be accepted.
For more information call the Senior Center at 822-4608.
YUBA CITY
Yuba City PD accepting applications for Citizen's Academy
Residents interested in learning more about law enforcement can now apply for the Yuba City Police Department's spring Citizen's Academy program.
The program provides an opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement, and will feature presentations from the SWAT team, K9 unit and others, according to a department press release.
After completing the program, participants can apply for the department's volunteer program.
Classes start Feb. 27 and continue each Thursday night for 12 weeks.
The academy is free, but space is limited. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, Feb. 21.
Applications can be submitted online at www.yubacity.net or dropped-off at the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Blvd., Yuba City.
For more information, contact Katy Goodson, (530) 822-4725.