Prep softball
Marysville 14, Bear River 2 (5)
The Indians scored five in the top half of the first, then closed out with a seven-spot in the seventh to finish off Bear River on the road, completing the series sweep this year.
Marysville improved to 15-5.
Maya Larsen delivered three of the team’s 15 hits, including a home run. Andi Duff added a couple base hits, including two double and two runs batted in. Isabella Mendoza finished 2-3 with two doubles and two RBI.
Birdie Galaviz started and went five innings in the circle, allowing two runs on seven hits.
She also homered.
Sutter 7, Oroville 4
Ella Jolley went 4-4 with three RBI, Meadow Topete and Morgan Heggstrom each collected a base hit, helping Sutter stay undefeated this season and win its 39th straight game in the last two years, 7-4 over Oroville on Thursday.
Sutter (21-0) has three games left standing between itself and a perfect season.
The Huskies open a two-game series at home against Wheatland Monday, followed by a trip to Wheatland Tuesday and senior day against East Nicolaus on Wednesday.
For Sutter coach Stefanie Danna it is about staying with the game-by-game mindset.
“We’re constantly preaching to the girls that you have to come out and play every single day,” she said. “I think if you want to embrace that culture and have our team embrace that culture you have to do that yourself.”
East Nicolaus 14 Woodland Christian 2 (5)
Remington Hewitt blasted a two-run home run, Brynn Lauppe added an RBI double to help East Nicolaus get to 18-1 on the season.
Jersey Brown finished 2-3 at the plate for the Spartans.
East Nicolaus wraps up the week against Winters today.
Prep baseball
Woodcreek 12, Yuba City 3
The Timberwolves jumped on YC by eight runs through two innings, leading to a commanding victory on the road in game two of the series, spoiling YC’s senior day at Winship Field.
YC graduated seven seniors this year.
Head coach Dave Rodriguez said it is a class that worked hard and left everything out on the field.
Landon Comer, a junior, finished 3-4 with a double and RBI, while senior Bryson Reif chipped three hits in defeat.
The Honkers scored a pair in the fourth inning and a single-run in the sixth.
YC (10-17) and Woodcreek (21-4) wrap up the series at 4 p.m. today (Friday) in Roseville.
Girls soccer
Woodcreek 4, Yuba City 0
The Timberwolves scored twice in each half to spoil YC’s senior night.
The Honkers honored seniors Rosalie Mollard and Dariene Montejano during the game.
Head coach Jerry Schicht said the team played in defeat.
“It was one of our better games against Woodcreek
Woodcreek won 8-0 the first time against YC (3-11).
College baseball
Yuba College 17, Laney 10
The 49ers won the opener of a three-game set at home Thursday against Laney College out of Oakland.
Yuba scored 10 runs through two innings, before Laney cut it to 10-8. The 49ers then put it away with a late-game surge that featured a burst of seven runs over the next five innings.
Matt Weidkamp finished 5-5 with a double and two RBI.
Christian Smith added three hits, including a home run and two doubles.
Ryan Harloff pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run..
Yuba College is back home to take on Laney in a doubleheader beginning at noon today (Friday).
Per county guidelines, up to 50 fans are permitted at the field.