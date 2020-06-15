The demonstrations for justice and equality continued Saturday morning as a group of around 200 gathered at the old Sutter County Courthouse in Yuba City – the starting point of a peaceful march up over the Fifth Street Bridge into Marysville.
Local law enforcement agencies were present to help provide a united front in the fight against racial prejudice.
This was the third march in the Marysville-Yuba City area, in support of Black Lives Matter, prompted by the killing of George Floyd by a former police officer in Minneapolis – an incident which sparked nationwide marches, protests and demonstrations.
“We’re out here today to bring unification to our city,” said Megan Anderson, march organizer. “We don’t want those things to happen in our future.”
Anderson partnered with Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs for the last few weeks in the wake of Floyd’s death. The two will continue working to support equality for all at this week’s Juneteenth celebration on June 19 – a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, celebrated by African-Americans since the late 1800s.
Anderson said there will be a barbecue and much more planned for this Friday at Yuba Park.
Yuba Park in Marysville was the ending point of the march for solidarity, where folks met to speak and pray for humanity, not only locally but throughout the world. Much like it did a few weeks ago, the group sat in silence for eight minutes and 40 seconds – the exact time that the police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck as he died.
Anderson and Sachs both spoke at Yuba Park, as well as a spokesperson from Bethel AME Church in Marysville, to continue that united front against police brutality.
“We’re working hand in hand with our law enforcement and community members, having open conversation and dialogue so nothing like the George Floyd situation or any other police brutality happens (here),” Anderson said.
There were many first-time participants on Saturday, including a lot of younger people who made it out and held their signs up high while marching over the Fifth Street Bridge.
Joey Cauchi, 10, of Yuba City, was standing proud with his mom, Susie, as the group began the walk into Marysville.
Susie Cauchi is a member of a local chapter for the nonprofit Stand for the Silent and said the organization is geared to helping prevent bullying in schools – a similar concept to police brutality. She is raising awareness for her children to treat everyone equally.
Joey Cauchi, soon-to-be fifth grader at Butte Vista seems to gravitate toward the message of anti-bullying when he recently reached out to a new student at his school.
“We tried to be friends,” Joey said. “We’re a community family.”
Sachs said he is “blessed” to continue to be a part of the BLM movement, as he said “it takes a village” to create needed change.
He’ll continue to work with Anderson and the community as Juneteenth approaches this week.
As for another local march, Anderson said she would be open to one.
“If the community calls for it we’ll do it most definitely,” she said. “We stand in solidarity with one another.”