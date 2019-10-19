Hundreds of people gathered at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Saturday to remember the full and adventurous life of Margery Magill, the Yuba-Sutter native killed while walking a dog in Washington D.C. in August.
“We felt like it was quite a life and we wanted to celebrate that,” said Jeff Magill, Margery’s father.
Attendees of the celebration were greeted with dozens of photos of Margery, a score of music that she loved along with countless letters, posters and artwork she had exchanged with friends and family throughout her years.
Margery’s family asked that attendees to come to the celebration wearing purple or dog-themed clothes and converse shoes.
“She loved purple and raised guide dogs through 4-H so it was kind of a natural fit,” said Magill. “She was a minimalist and that really just fit her personality.”
Many of the attendees also brought there dogs.
The celebration began with a Maori welcoming tradition, performed by Olivia Hemara Aiono to honor Margery’s love of travel.
Then Margery’s younger sister, Raeann Mcgill, and Keith Leick performing the Green Bay tribute, “Time of Your Life.”
Several speakers remembered Margery’s life and their experiences with her, including Marysville Joint Unified School District supervisor Gary Cena, friend and fellow Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter Courtney Taylor, family friend Sally Lee, friend and former FFA State president Adrienne Bradley, Marysville High School FFA co-advisor and family friend Chase Bisby and State Assemblyman James Gallagher.
Cena said that even at a young age, Margery was a shining example and made everyone around her better.
“She showed us how to immerse ourselves in something even if we were never going to be perfect at it and showed us its all about the experience,” said Cena.
Taylor said since meeting Margery 13 years ago, she has been inspired by her elegance.
“I know at 27, Margery had already changed the world and gone places,” said Taylor.
According to Magill, the family was expecting over 700 people, some traveling from as far away as Washington D.C., England and India to attend the celebration of life.
“It’s amazing to see how many people are here to honor Margery,” said Lee.
During his address, Bisby said the Magill family has received over 800 letters expressing their condolences. The family provide eight of those for him to read during the celebration.
Margery attended Central Gaither Elementary School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts and was very active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America while growing up. She also served as Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter from Aug. 2006-July 2007.
Margery had been living in Washington, D.C. since December of 2018 – after attending Westminster College in London, where she earned her master’s degree in international relations. She had start a job at the Washington Center training young graduate students for their studies abroad, a program which she participated in while studying international agricultural development at University of California, Davis.
“She touched so many people and had such an impact locally,” said Magill.