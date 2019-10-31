Stephanie Thornton of Paragon Collegiate Academy said one of her favorite parts of Halloween each year is seeing the reaction people make toward all the different costumes.
Thornton, 14, had one of the most unusual displays during the annual Scarysville event on D Street in downtown Marysville.
She was dressed as a zombie basketball player complete with a complex assortment of makeup to her face and a few spots to her neck.
Thornton said her face was decorated with liquid latex, cotton, fake blood and gray and black primer. It took about 25 minutes to decorate then only a few minutes to throw on a Paul Pierce Boston Celtics jersey.
“I’m a zombie basketball player,” Thornton said. “Halloween is my favorite. I like the makeup and surprises.”
Thornton also relishes horror movies on Halloween, the “creepier and scarier” the better.
“People’s reactions make me laugh,” Thornton said.
Thornton was one of a number of local children and adults on D Street in downtown Marysville Thursday night for the two-hour event where local businesses pass out candy to the trick-or-treaters.
It’s a way for children to have a fun and safe Halloween, said Paragon Collegiate Academy program director Melissa Overmire.
Overmire, who was running her own booth on D Street, said Scarysville brings the community together and is a fun way to celebrate Halloween.
Yuba-Sutter celebration
Over at the Yuba-Sutter Mall, there was a crowd present to get candy but also watch the Twin Cities Dancers perform to “Thriller,” which is the song made famous by Michael Jackson. The mall was one of many stops along the way for the team of 32 zombie dancers, led by Charlie Bird.
Kathy Gregg, one of the volunteer zombies who dance to Thriller all night, said she’s been participating for eight years and loves every second of it.
“I love how the crowds look forward to finding us and follow us to different sites,” Gregg said.
The team is chauffeured in a limo all night to all the area stops on the tour.
“We have been practicing since September. It’s a great group,” Gregg said. “We pay for everything ourselves.”
The group transitioned from line dancing to performing the “Thriller” reenactment on Halloween eight years ago.
Gregg tries to make her zombie costume as authentic as possible with red contacts that she didn’t rule out wearing at some point during the rest of the year.
“Well, I don’t know ...:” she said.