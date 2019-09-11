Next week Marysville City Council members will consider approval of a wastewater rate hike of 33 percent for single-family households.
The proposed increase of $12.15, for a new monthly rate of $48.95, will take place beginning Oct. 1, should the council approve it, Marysville City Manager Marti Brown said.
Brown said the rate bump is broken down several different ways: $3.00 will go toward the required cash flow reserve to meet the bond holder commitment; $1.97 will begin to help pay off the $2 million loan from the Linda County Water District; $1.97 to help with the future capital projects with the Linda Water District; and $5.21 goes toward operating costs.
Brown said that in order to remain “fiscally solvent” and good partners with Linda Water District a rate hike is necessary.
“There isn’t much choice here,” Brown said. “We have a commitment and agreement to our bondholders.”
The 2012 agreement with the Linda County Water District to take the city’s sewage provided a lower-cost option to address the state’s concerns. A pipeline was built to extend from the sewer plant in the southwest corner of the city, through existing pipe in the Yuba River, across the levee into Linda and on a circuitous route to the plant on Scales Avenue, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
The Linda plant was expanded a year earlier to handle additional capacity.
Under the agreement, Marysville was to make annual payments of about $430,000 that go toward the operating costs related to Marysville treatment. A sewage rate hike was implemented in 2012 with the costs.
Brown said a public hearing will be part of the Tuesday, Sept. 17 council meeting for anyone wanting to voice opinions or concerns about the proposed rate hike. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
City awaiting pond decommission grant
As part of a state mandate issued in 2009 ordering Marysville to remove sewer ponds from the floodplain amid concerns that sewage from the ponds could leak into Feather River, the city is continuing its effort to fund the decommissioning of its ponds.
City Manager Marti Brown said Marysville has applied for a grant and is awaiting approval. Due to its classification as a disadvantaged city, Brown said there’s about a 90 percent chance that the city will receive funding from the state.
“This is to ensure the water quality of the river,” Brown said.
If a sewage pond begins leaking it could potentially affect the integrity of the water quality of the Feather River, Brown said.
Brown said as part of the agreement with the state water control board, decommissioning of the ponds needs to be completed by December 2021.
– Jeff Larson