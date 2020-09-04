Bi-County Public Health is hoping that Labor Day weekend does not follow the trend of spring and summer holidays that saw spikes in COVID-19 cases in the weeks that followed.
“As we’ve been saying for months, these social gatherings are really hitting us hard,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Around two weeks after every recent holiday ... we’ve seen large spikes in cases.”
She reminded the public that one sick person can go on to infect many others as the virus works its way through people’s households and at their work.
“If you feel you must be part of a social gathering, especially over Labor Day weekend, please just do it right: keep it to just one or two other households; don’t share food or utensils; space out across the lawn; wash your hands often and well; and ask that people don’t come if they have any symptoms, even if mild,” Luu said.
Friday marked one week since the state laid out a four-tiered system to determine how counties could phase in reopening. Sutter and Yuba counties were included in the most restrictive tier and remained there throughout the week. Luu said this week the bi-county region saw spikes up and down in new cases. One day had 10 new cases per county and the next would have 20 in each county.
“It feels like we’re on the cusp of getting down to the red tier, but it will rely on consistently lower case counts,” Luu said. The purple tier is most restrictive; the red tier is the next less restrictive. The lower tier would allow some additional business openings.
To get to the red tier Sutter and Yuba counties need to have fewer than seven new cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent. Luu said residents seem to understand the tier system, though they say it seems nearly impossible to reach.
“After nearly six months of restrictions, it certainly feels grueling, but we can get there,” Luu said. “We have the information and the tools we need to keep from getting sick.”
She has been encouraged by the way local businesses have responded to dealing with the pandemic.
“Our local businesses are really doing their parts to make things work amidst this pandemic,” Luu said. “Residents are doing really well in wearing facial coverings out in public.”
Cases increased by 15 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,451. As of late Friday, 20 are hospitalized and seven recovered on Friday. Sixteen people have died of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter to date.
For more information, visit bepreparedsutter.org or beprepareyuba.org.