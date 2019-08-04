The man suspected of murdering Colusa County resident Karen Garcia a year and a half ago was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service after being located in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Salvador Garcia Jr. was turned over to the Colusa County Task Force on Sunday to be booked into Colusa County Jail.
On Jan. 9, 2018, Karen Garcia was reported missing by her family and had last been seen on Jan. 8.
According to a press release from the Colusa Police Department, during the investigation into Karen Garcia’s disappearance, a search warrant was issued for Salvador Garcia Jr.'s Colusa residence where investigators found blood, according to archives.
Salvador Garcia Jr. was questioned by law enforcement and his car was taken into custody to search for evidence. According to archives, blood was also found in the car, however, investigators had been unable to locate Salvador Garcia Jr. since searching his vehicle.
On Jan. 14, 2018, Karen Garcia’s body was found inside a car in a parking lot in Woodland – an autopsy revealed that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma.
Salvador Garcia Jr. was identified as a suspect in the homicide and was wanted by law enforcement.
“It was not long after the disappearance of Salvador Garcia Jr. the U.S. Marshals Service reached out to local law enforcement to provide their services,” it was stated in the press release.
Other agencies such as Riverside Police Department, Sacramento County District Attorney Office, Government of Mexico Fiscalia General de Jalisco-Grupo De Ordenes y Apprensiones and the Instituto Nacional de Migracion have assisted the Marshals with over a year-long investigation.
“The law enforcement agencies of Colusa County would like to give thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance as well as to all who helped throughout this over a year-long investigation,” it was stated in the press release.