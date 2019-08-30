The Sutter Theater, which has been undergoing a massive renovation by the Sutter Performing Arts Association, will have a fundraising and tribute concert in October to continue the improvement efforts.
“Dean Estabrook’s Songbook: Five Decades of Love Through Music” is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City and will feature people who were influenced by Estabrook, a long-time educator.
“This is a tribute concert to local choral/music professor Dean Estabrook, who taught locally for over 40 years,” said Susan Miller, co-chair of the Sutter Performing Arts Association. “We are especially pleased that almost 100 of his previous students will come from all over the United States to perform and honor his legacy.”
The concert will be under the direction of Adrian Estabook Mora, Dean’s daughter, and includes violin and piano performances by Dr. Ayke Agus and the Little Stars Trio.
Admittedly a shy person, Dean Estabrook said he’s honored to be part of the concert that will help raise funds for the theater renovation efforts.
“I’m grateful to all the people who have put their hearts and souls into this and it’ll be a big choir of many of my former students – what a joy too have that. There’s a lot of love going on,” he said. “It’s kind of a win-win situation but the fact that it’s centered around me is embarrassing.”
Estabook moved to Yuba City in 1966, taught fifth- through twelfth-grade and served as the choir director for St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
“My daughter and I will be splitting the responsibilities of directing the concert because she’s pregnant,” he said. “I have one grandson already and she’ll be having a girl.”
In 2017, Estabrook, 79, directed Joyous Music, a tribute concert that honored the 29 lives that were lost in a 1976 bus crash carrying Yuba City High School choir members.
Joyous Music was also a SPAA fundraising event.
“Currently, we are reconfiguring the lobby area floor plan with new plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning, including ducting. We expect to move on with the finish work this fall,” Miller said. “Last year, we finished the interior of our black box theater.”
A CD launch party last year served as a soft opening for the facility and featured a performance by the Little Stars String Trio where 160 people attended.
“Additionally, the Theater Gallery is in its seventh year of operation. The Gallery hosts a reception each month to promote our local artists and their works,” she said. “The Gallery Guild volunteers keep the gallery open three days a week and with their efforts return $3,000 annually to our building restoration fund.”
Theater Art Gallery
Run by volunteers, The Theater Art Gallery at 756 Plumas Street in Yuba City, is a part of the Sutter Performing Arts Association. Both the gallery and SPAA have the goal of renovating the Sutter Theater and turning it into a community performing arts center for plays, musical events and other performances.
The gallery is a fine art gallery specializing in all types of media – paintings, glasswork, ceramics and jewelry.
Each month, the works of new artists are featured along with those of the five resident artists. New artwork is on display throughout the month.
A portion of all sales from the gallery goes to SPAA to contribute to the theater renovation fund. On the first Thursday of every month, a reception takes place at the gallery from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., with refreshments.
The Theater Art Gallery is open noon- 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or on Wednesday by appointment.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Theater Art Gallery Artist Reception with Mary Ann and Bob Nation
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: Sutter Theater, 756 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
CONTACT: suttertheater.org or call 908-5704 or 329-1733.
COST: Free.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Dean Estabrook’s Songbook: Five Decades of Love Through Music.
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
CONTACT: suttertheater.org or call 908-5704 or 329-1733.
COST: $35 for adults, $50 for couples, or $25 for students.