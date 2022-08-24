Colusa paving

Work for a $1.3 million paving project is scheduled to begin on Monday on State Routes 20 and 45 through downtown Colusa.

Construction crews will begin work on a project encompassing Market Street and Tenth Street, between Market and Sioc streets in Colusa, according to Caltrans officials, and roadwork is scheduled to take place from approximately 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with possible Saturday operations, through early October.

