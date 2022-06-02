Cal Fire awarded about $1.5 million this week to the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council in the continued effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and improvement of public safety for communities in the Yuba County foothills.
According to the council, the funds will go toward the reduction of hazardous fuels on about 465 acres along county and private roads in the Dobbins and Oregon House area as part of the Yuba Foothills Wildland Urban Interface Fuels Reduction Project.
Treatments planned include hand-cutting and chipping, mastication, prescribed fire and herbicide application. The council said this will be done along rights-of-way, as well as on areas up to 150 feet on either side of county roads and 30 feet on either side of private roads.
“Roadways are a critical component of the region’s Wildland Urban Interface zones as escape routes, to allow for access by first responders and equipment and as a logical anchor for fuel breaks,” Allison Thomson, executive director of the Fire Safe Council, said in a statement. “Roads are also a likely source for ignition starts with sparks from vehicles, so these efforts are critical for the safety of our foothill communities.”
Yuba Water Agency approved a local cost-share grant earlier this year worth up to $240,000 to help the council be more competitive in its application to Cal Fire’s California Climate Investments Wildfire Prevention Grant program.
“It is great to see that the funds we have committed will be able to leverage this much larger pot of state funding,” JoAnna Lessard, Yuba Water project manager, said in a statement. “This work is so important to minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfire in our rural communities and it takes all of us working together to make these major projects happen.”
The council said Yuba Water’s grant funding will be “used for project management costs, required surveys and hiring a forester to provide implementation coordination and oversight.”
Work on hazardous fuels reduction is expected to begin soon with landowner outreach set to start this summer and thinning work in the fall.
For more information, visit yubafiresafe.org.