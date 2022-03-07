The North Central Counties Consortium announced that it was awarded $1.5 million from grant money available through the state that will help individuals in Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and Glenn counties.
The NCCC Workforce Development Board (WDB) submitted a grant proposal in response to an announcement from the California Employment Development Department (EDD), in coordination with the California Workforce Development Board and the California Labor and Workforce Agency, which made available up to $11.5 million for Equity and Special Populations proposals.
NCCC said the EDD announced on Feb. 22 that 19 organizations were set to receive grants totalling $11,451,835. The consortium said the grant it received, the highest allocation in the state, will help serve English language learners, the homeless, justice-involved individuals, people with disabilities and veterans.
“These funds will be used for vocational training, paid work experience, on-the-job training, supportive services and job placement services,” NCCC Executive Director Cindy Newton said in a statement. “These are all much needed services for our area and our job centers have experienced professionals in providing training and employment services to those in need.”
The NCCC WDB serves the four-county region of Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, and Yuba counties that provides Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to the America’s Job Centers of California (AJCC/One Stop) in each of the counties. In partnership with the AJCCs, the local EDD, Yuba, Butte and Woodland colleges, Adult Education, Local 228 Plumbers/Pipefitters, the Yuba-Sutter Homeless Consortium, Hands of Hope and local employers will coordinate services together, NCCC said.
For services in your county, contact Sutter County One Stop at 530-822-5120; Yuba County One Stop at 530-749-4850; Colusa County One Stop at 530-458-0326; or the Glenn County Community Action Department at 530-865-6165.