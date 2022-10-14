In support of the 10 For Alec Challenge, a 10-lap “fun run” will be held Sunday at the Yuba City High School track beginning at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration and donations of $10 are encouraged for this first-time event.
This year’s 10 For Alec Challenge started on Oct. 7 to commemorate the third anniversary of the death of Alec Flores, who was killed by a drunk driver as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019.
The challenge, which runs through Monday, invites participants to make a video or show a picture of someone doing 10 jumping jacks, pushups or anything in a group of 10, and then share or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec. At the end, the participant can nominate someone else, according to the Flores family.
Each challenge participant is encouraged to donate $10.
Since the creation of the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation, 213 scholarships have been awarded since March 2021, according to Tara Repka Flores, Alec’s mother and vice president of operations for the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation.
The total scholarship value has reached $60,278.
To donate year-round to the scholarship foundation visit www.alecsportsscholarship.com.
Checks can also be mailed to Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation (AFYSSC), addressed to Tara Repka Flores at 1282 Stabler Lane, Suite 630-334, Yuba City, CA 95993.
