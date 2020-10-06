Today marks one year since 13-year-old Alec Flores died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver as he walked to school.
According to a press release, the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation, a nonprofit organization established in memory of Flores, is launching with a “10 for Alec Challenge,” which is a 10-day online campaign to remember Flores and raise funds for the nonprofit.
“Alec was someone who just had a ton of energy and passion and enthusiasm,” said Tara Repka Flores, Alec’s mother and vice president of operations for AFYSSC. “Missing him made me want to figure out a way to carry forward his passion for life and sports.”
She said Alec had something on his desk on which he had written the things he loved about wrestling – such as traveling to tournaments, eating with his dad on the way home, and his coaches and his friends. She said it was part of the inspiration behind why they wanted to create the nonprofit.
One of the quotes that stood out to her was “he loved wrestling because of the wrestling do good feeling.”
She said to her that means “when you accomplish something, when you do it right, it feels really, really good.”
Repka Flores said, for the “10 for Alec Challenge,” she used one of Alec’s 15-pound weights to do 10 curls.
“I just felt like doing something with his equipment would be a fun way to remember him,” she said.
To take part in the challenge, participants are asked to make a video or show a photo of 10 of something – like jumping jacks, push ups, a 10-word poem, etc. – share it or post it on social media with the hashtag #10forAlec, then nominate someone else.
The challenge will be complete once an individual donates $10 or more.
According to the press release, the goal is to raise $10,000 in 10 days – for the first $10,000 raised, a private donor will match every dollar.
“We also know that funds are tight for a lot of people right now, but every bit helps, even $10,” said Melissa Remington, AFYCC donation strategy coordinator, in the press release. “And everyone can help us spread the word by taking part in the challenge.”
The challenge begins today (Oct. 7) to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Flores’ death.
“Alec loved the competition and camaraderie of sports. They had an incredibly positive impact on his life,” said Luis Flores, Alec’s father and AFYSSC president and CEO, in the press release. “We created this organization to help share the benefit of sports with as many kids as possible.”
For more information, visit www.10forAlec.com.