For the 10th year in a row, the military veterans of Lake Wildwood will partner with Welcome Home Vets to sponsor the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament on July 26th.
The tournament was created to provide financial support for disabled veterans who have suffered wartime injuries, officials said. Funds raised by the golf tournament help provide counseling and life-enhancing assistance for several veterans.
The Wildwood Vets are a group of volunteer veterans who focus on providing returning veterans with life enhancements to meet their needs. This group has helped past recipients pursue their goals of higher education and accomplish work tasks by providing modified farming equipment, officials said.
Over the past several years, nearly $400,000 has been distributed to wounded veterans.
The Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Golf Tournament will be held at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course. Entry fees are $135 per player and include lunch and dinner. Check-in registration is at 11:00 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
A shotgun start will be held at 1 p.m., and a banquet dinner and awards ceremony will follow.
Players can register for the tournament online at https://www.ivgt.us. Team registration is encouraged, and single players will be paired with others.
For more information on sponsorships or contributing to the golf tournament, call organizers Dan Pray at 530-300-6565 or Brad Crumpley at 530-548-6902.