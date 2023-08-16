Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum on Wednesday announced that a new 113-room Hyatt hotel is slated to be built along B Street across from Ellis Lake on property acquired by the city decades ago and sold to developers earlier this year.

The 5-acre property, located between 12th and 14th streets in Marysville, has been identified as a prime location by officials for development. In August 2022, the city council began to undo what Branscum previously characterized as “big mistakes” from the past in relation to the B Street property. 

