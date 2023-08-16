Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum on Wednesday announced that a new 113-room Hyatt hotel is slated to be built along B Street across from Ellis Lake on property acquired by the city decades ago and sold to developers earlier this year.
The 5-acre property, located between 12th and 14th streets in Marysville, has been identified as a prime location by officials for development. In August 2022, the city council began to undo what Branscum previously characterized as “big mistakes” from the past in relation to the B Street property.
In order to begin development of the property, the council at the time approved action that allowed the city to negotiate its sale so that a potential hotel, banquet hall, restaurant and grocery store could take up the relatively vacant space.
In February, the council unanimously approved action that allowed Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad to execute a disposition and development agreement (DDA) with Engstrom Properties, Inc. and Presidio Companies, LLC to develop the property. The city said executing that DDA would “facilitate the sale and development of the city-owned property.”
Now because of that action, Presidio has entered into a franchise agreement with Hyatt for a 113-room Hyatt Studios hotel, officials said. Hyatt Studios is described as a midscale “extended-stay brand” that takes advantage of a “lean operating model designed to adapt to local market needs for both extended-stay and shorter length-of-stay leisure and business transient guests,” according to its website.
City officials said the hotel will include meeting rooms and a conference center for local events.
Developer Guneet Bajwa, president and CEO of Presidio Hotel Development, said “the adaptability to tailor the product to my market’s demands are among the reasons” that the company chose to invest in developing a Hyatt Studios hotel.
“It’s gratifying to see hard work and tenacity pay off,” Branscum said in a statement. “Now is Marysville’s time to shine, and with the addition of a first-tier hotel chain like Hyatt, Marysville will be able to host overnight and extended-stay accommodations for travelers who will shop, dine and recreate, thereby bringing added vitality to our city.”
Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores previously said that along with the $1.26 million sale price for the property, the city also expected to receive sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax revenue of “over $600,000 per year, once the project is fully built out.”
According to officials with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Marysville is an ideal location to develop a Hyatt Studios hotel due to the city’s recent rapid growth and increased demand in the “midscale segment” of the hotel industry.
“Moving this project from concept to reality has been exciting for our entire team,” Schaad said in a statement. “It has reinforced my belief that we have the right team in place and they are accomplishing great things in our small but mighty city.”
The new Hyatt hotel in Marysville is expected to open in 2025.