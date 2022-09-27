Fall festivities galore will fill LaVanche Hursh Park in Arbuckle on Saturday as the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee hosts its 11th annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.

Diana Lytal, president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, said this year’s event will include the traditional “pumpkin patch and fall festival” complete with some favorite local vendors and crafts.

