Yuba River Endowment delivered 16,000 pounds of locally grown rice to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank on Friday, a donation valued at over $13,000.
This is the group’s fourth such contribution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a gift which will benefit over a dozen different Yuba County food pantries, officials said.
“Food insecurity began to spike during COVID, and now with rising inflation we are again seeing a massive need for staples like rice,” said Naomi Cabral, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank. “This same bag of rice costs 30% more than it did nine months ago. This donation is a true blessing for thousands of families in Yuba County.”
The first rice donation was made in April 2020, followed by another in February and November 2021. Including this most recent donation, approximately 64,000 pounds of rice have been delivered to date.
“Our motto for the Endowment is ‘Local Farmers Giving Back,’ and there’s no better way we as farmers can help our community than by supplying our locally grown food,” said Yuba River Endowment President Al Lassaga.
The Yuba River Endowment is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Yuba County farmers in late 2019. Since its creation, the endowment has donated over $300,000 to support agricultural education, provide food resources, aid veterans and more within Yuba County.
The farmers who established the group have a right to water that flows on the Yuba River. In some years, the farmers are able to transfer a portion of their water to drought-stricken areas of the state. Proceeds from these transfers go towards funding for the Yuba River Endowment.
“As farmers, we are long-term members of the community,” said Lassaga. “Our roots are here and if there’s something we can help with, we’re going to do it.”
To learn more about the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, visit www.feedingys.org. For more on Yuba River Endowment, search for them on Facebook.