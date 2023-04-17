Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre announced Monday that 17 felony arrests were made after a months-long, multiagency investigation of two rival criminal syndicates operating in the region, including in Sutter County.

According to Dupre and other law enforcement officials, the two groups were allegedly responsible for “numerous violent crimes and shootings” in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and Merced counties. Among the more high-profile alleged criminal actions were a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple on Aug. 27, 2022, and another shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23.

