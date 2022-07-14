Area legislators announced Thursday that they helped secure funding for local regional projects that include $1 million for flood protection in Sutter County.
Both State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and State Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, touted the additional funding for area projects despite the fact that both voted no on the final AB-178 Budget Act of 2022 in which the projects were included.
Among the projects highlighted by both legislators was a $1 million allocation that “will help Reclamation District No. 1001 construct an important flood control facility that is critical for public safety,” according to a release issued by Gallagher Chief of Staff Curtis Grima, who also confirmed that the funding was included in AB-178.
Gallagher sent a request on March 22 asking Budget Subcommittee No. 3 to consider a proposal for a “one-time appropriation of $1 million General Fund to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to help mitigate unanticipated increases in Reclamation District No. 1001’s (RD 1001) local cost share requirements for an auxiliary pump station that provides critical flood control functions.”
RD 1001 handles the operation and maintenance of the levees and pump facilities which provide flood protection to residents and businesses in Nicolaus, Verona and Rio Oso.
In December 2019, RD 1001 received Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to design and construct an auxiliary pump station facility which would provide operational flexibility and additional pumping capacity for interior drainage and flood flows during electrical service outages, Gallagher said in his request.
“During electrical service outages, the main pumping facility is unable to operate or be brought back online temporarily through the use of generators due to the age and size of the motors. Service outages have historically occurred during rain events, most notably during storms in 1986, 1997, 2006, 2017 and 2019,” Gallagher said in his request. “Outages have ranged from 3 to 24 hours in duration. Without the ability to pump stormwater runoff, the interior drainage lateral system backs up within RD 1001 and overtops its channel banks causing localized and eventual widespread flooding to agricultural lands and residences. In addition, prolonged outages result in travel impacts to CA Highways 70 and 99, a main evacuation route in Sutter County used by many residents in the 2017 Oroville Spillway evacuation. The auxiliary pump station would be propane powered and operate off-grid until service can be restored to the main pumping plant and greatly reduce probability of flooding within RD 1001.”
Gallagher said because of increased costs due to “inflation, supply chain concerns, labor shortages, and environmental mitigation,” the budget for the project had “risen approximately 50%, exceeding the capability of RD 1001 to fund their share of project costs.”
Gallagher stressed that in order to move forward with construction of the pump station, a source of funding for the additional local share amount for RD 1001 was needed.
That $1 million was secured for RD 1001 in the AB-178 bill that both Gallagher and Nielsen voted no on.
Despite the no vote, RD 1001 Board of Trustees President James Hudson thanked both leaders for their help in getting the funding included in the state budget.
“Thank you Senator Nielsen and Assembly Republican Leader Gallagher for your advocacy and leadership in securing the necessary funds to help mitigate unanticipated increases in Reclamation District 1001’s local cost share requirements for an auxiliary pump station that provides critical flood control functions,” Hudson said in a statement. “Reclamation District 1001 is responsible for operation and maintenance of the levees and pump facilities which provide flood protection to the residents, businesses, and farmland in Nicolaus, Verona and Rio Oso, CA. The allocated funding will allow us to move forward with the construction of the pump station, which is vital for public safety and to protect the residents, businesses, and prime agriculture in Sutter County.”
Additional projects that received funding, thanks in part to efforts by both Nielsen and Gallagher, include $9.3 million for the town of Paradise to help operate and maintain public roads. The funding is meant to replace lost gas tax revenue caused by population losses and allow the town to repair roads as it recovers from a devastating wildfire.
“With gas tax allocated by population, we knew we were in trouble after the Camp Fire. We need to be able to fix potholes, and we need our gas tax funds to pay for it,” Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder said in a statement. “We are lucky to have great state legislators that really came through for us.”
Nielsen and Gallagher also helped secure $300,000 in state funding to help upgrade facilities at the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley.
"This has been one of my priority projects since taking office and I appreciate the partnership with our legislators in helping secure state resources to help make it happen," County Supervisor Tod Kimmelshue said in a statement. "The residents of Butte County will certainly benefit from these improvements at the fairgrounds and it shows that great things can happen when all levels of government are working together for a common goal."
AB-178 was passed with a final vote on June 29 by a 28-6 vote in the Senate and a 61-8 vote in the Assembly – mostly along party lines.
“Every year we push for the budget to prioritize vital infrastructure needs,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Though I wish the main budget bill spent your dollars more wisely, I am proud that we were able to obtain this funding for much needed projects in our region.”