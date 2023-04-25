The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Sutter County on Tuesday that killed two drivers and injured another driver and passenger, officials said.

According to an accident report, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, an 88-year-old man was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Highway 20. A 40-year-old woman was also driving a Mercedes C300 east on Highway 20 while a 63-year-old woman driving a Lincoln MKT followed behind. The Lincoln also carried a 66-year-old male passenger.

