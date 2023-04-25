The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision in Sutter County on Tuesday that killed two drivers and injured another driver and passenger, officials said.
According to an accident report, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, an 88-year-old man was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Highway 20. A 40-year-old woman was also driving a Mercedes C300 east on Highway 20 while a 63-year-old woman driving a Lincoln MKT followed behind. The Lincoln also carried a 66-year-old male passenger.
Officials said that the Jeep crossed over the solid double yellow line and side swept the Mercedes. The Jeep then crashed head-on into the Lincoln, causing the Jeep to overturn. The Mercedes left the road and crashed into a perimeter fence, officials said.
Emergency personnel responded and declared that the driver of the Jeep was dead. The occupants of the Lincoln were pinned in the vehicle, and Sutter County Fire, Meridian Fire and Yuba City Fire personnel worked to extricate them, officials said.
The passenger was transported to University of California, Davis Medical Center while the driver was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where she later died as a result of her injuries.
According to the report, the driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.
Officials said that the stretch of Highway 20 between Acacia Avenue and Southridge Boulevard closed for two hours to investigate the crash. Traffic was diverted using Acacia Avenue, Southridge Boulevard and South Butte Road.
Officials said that drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Names of the deceased will be released by the Sutter County Coroner’s Office after the victims’ families have been properly notified, officials said.