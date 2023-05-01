US-NEWS-CALIF-TEACHERS-TRANSGENDER-DISCLOSURE-GET

Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, 2017, at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles.

 Tribune News Service/Getty Images

SAN DIEGO — Two Escondido middle school teachers have sued their own school district and the California Board of Education over policies designed to ensure transgender students' right to privacy.

Rincon Middle School teachers Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West believe they should be able to tell parents about their child's transgender identity, according to the lawsuit.

Tags

Recommended for you