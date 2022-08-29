Brews, Blues and BBQ hit the two-decade mark this year.
And according to Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club treasurer Tom Walther, the event, held each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Franklin Road, has never been bigger.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Brews, Blues and BBQ hit the two-decade mark this year.
And according to Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club treasurer Tom Walther, the event, held each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Franklin Road, has never been bigger.
Walther said the event almost doubled its sponsorships this year to 550, totaling another record $61,000.
Much of the proceeds raised from sponsorships and from the event itself goes to help area children attending local high schools like River Valley High School, Yuba City High School and Sutter Union High School, Walther said.
When the event was spawned 20 years ago, Walther said the first scholarship given out to a local athlete went to former Sutter football player Kyle Williams for $1,000.
Today, Walther and the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club have $29,000 in scholarship money for graduating seniors of River Valley, Yuba City and Sutter.
Walther expects bigger and better developments moving forward, as Brews, Blues and BBQ continues to grow in public and vendor interest.
This year, Walther said there were a few local breweries like Happy Viking and Sutter Buttes Brewing, not to mention Feather Falls Brewing Company from Oroville and Farmers, who came in from Princeton again this year.
All of the breweries donated kegs of beers for the public to sample while enjoying a rib, tri-tip or pizza dinner and listening to local band Guilty Again, Walther said.
Yuba City resident and homebrewer Scott Sargent represented Sutter Buttes Brewing on Saturday promoting a couple of his local taps, Dragon Lady Kölsch and Late Night Porter.
Sargent said since he took over Sutter Buttes Brewing in 2018, he and his staff have been working to increase production to make the restaurant on Center Street in Yuba City more profitable from a brewing standpoint.
Sargent hopes to get to a point where he has beers in each of the restaurants in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa. Right now, Sargent said he has contracts with Fernando’s Cali Kitchen, Sough House Social in Colusa and Marysville’s Stassi’s Fourth Ward Tavern, where his local beer is served daily.
In addition to the beer, wine and Pepsi products served, there was also an expanded silent auction and raffle where patrons walked away with San Francisco Giants tickets, numerous memorabilia from the many sports teams around the country and a new pistol and rifle, among other prizes.
Walther expects much more excitement next year, including more beer and good food.
For more information, visit https://brewsbluesandbbq.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.