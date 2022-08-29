Brews, Blues and BBQ

Amanda Finkenkeller, a blackjack dealer at Feather Falls Brewing Company in Oroville, pours a beer during Brews, Blues and BBQ on Saturday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Brews, Blues and BBQ hit the two-decade mark this year. 

And according to Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club treasurer Tom Walther, the event, held each year at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Franklin Road, has never been bigger. 

