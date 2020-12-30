It’s been quite a year, to say the least. And with much of the economy shut down, there won’t be the same level of New Year celebrating.
While a regional stay-at-home order – in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – may expire today in the Yuba-Sutter area, residents still can’t rush out (at least they’re not supposed to) for the typical New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the statewide supplemental order restricting non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
At this time, local restaurants and bars remain under modified operation restrictions and the state is asking residents to avoid large gatherings to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Although the masses aren’t supposed to head out and celebrate this year, local law enforcement has been working hard this holiday season to keep the community safe.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we celebrate the holidays, the Yuba City Police Department is dedicated to keeping the public safe and urges people to stay at home or use a designated sober driver if you plan to drink,” it was stated in a release issued by the department.
Since Dec. 14, the Yuba City Police Department has had officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs as part of a national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The campaign is intended to show zero tolerance for drunk drivers and keeps the road safe, according to the release.
“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” said Yuba City Police Department Lt. Kim Slade. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”
And driving impaired is not just caused by alcohol.
“Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs,” it was stated in the release. “Do your research and understand how certain drugs you are taking may affect your driving ability.”
The campaign will be enforced through Jan. 1.
Sergio Avila, public relations specialist for AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah, said the Tipsy Tow service will not be offered this year. The service used to offer free car-tows and rides home.
“In recent years we’ve seen fewer motorists use Tipsy Tow as ride-sharing services become more popular,” said Avila.
Avila said AAA Northern California recommends people celebrate at home this year, as do many local and state health officials.
“We encourage all drivers to celebrate responsibly and never drive impaired,” said Avila.
Still Some Things to do
– Millennium Family Entertainment Center, located at 901 Spiva Ave. in Yuba City, will host a New Year’s Eve Teen Lock In event from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. The event is for youth ages 11-17 and will include unlimited laser tag, bumper cars, a climbing wall, a bounce house and play structure. General admission costs $25 and can be purchased online at www.youcityfun.com or at the door. There are also a limited amount of $50 VIP teen admission tickets available online only. Food and arcade play will also be available for purchase.
Due to the pandemic, temperature checks will be conducted at the door and masks will be required for the duration of the event. Social distancing is also encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available at several locations throughout the building and attractions will be sanitized after each use. For more information, call 763-4143.
– The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host their annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served by the firemen this year instead of the traditional serve-yourself buffet and masks will be required. There will also be a curbside option available for those that have trouble with mobility. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go toward the district’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
– The annual Polar Plunge held at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City will not be happening this year, according to past organizers.