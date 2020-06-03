The board of directors of the 44th District Agricultural Association voted unanimously last week to move forward with the 2020 Junior Livestock Auction scheduled for June 13 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, weeks after the decision was made to downsize the annual fair due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The ultimate goal of the Colusa County Fair is to provide a means of handling all the Junior Livestock animals that were purchased for the annual fair in a safe manner while serving the needs of our community members who rely on the auction to provide their annual meat supplies,” read a statement issued by Colusa County Fairgrounds CEO Laura Ford. “The Colusa County Fair Board highly values this country’s agricultural heritage and feels it is important to both the youth, who have worked diligently in raising a desirable, market ready animal, as well as the buyers, that need a reliable food source, to ensure the Junior Livestock Auction proceeds.”
During the auction and scheduled evaluation times the fairgrounds will be closed to the public, allowing only the exhibitor and two members of their immediate family during evaluations and registered buyers only during the auction, according to a release issued by the fairgrounds.
Face coverings will be required for all individuals at all times while on the premises and fair staff will maintain a record of participants and buyers in attendance each day to allow for traceability, read the release.
“All individuals must sign a COVID-19 liability waiver prior to being granted access to the fairgrounds,” read the release. “Waivers will be required from every individual everyday, or for every in-and-out occurrence.”
Physical distancing of six feet will be promoted and maintained in addition to other safety precautions including discouraging unnecessary physical touching like hand shaking and cleaning and sanitizing areas after use.
“A detailed educational presentation on social distancing, proper use of face masks, hand washing and avoiding any unnecessary physical contact will be provided each day,” read the release.
According to the release, no overnight camping will be allowed this year and all participants are required to leave the facility immediately following the evaluation of their animal or at the conclusion of the auction.
To limit the number of people gathering at events, a live feed of the evaluation process and auction will be available for members of the public to watch from home and the buyers will be able to bid online, by phone or proxy.