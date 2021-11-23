There are just a few days left to sponsor a wreath to honor the more than 4,000 veterans buried in Sutter County cemeteries during the Wreaths Across America event that will take place Dec. 18.
Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and each year ceremonies take place at cemeteries across the country to lay wreaths on the graves of each of the fallen.
Tom Walther, public relations coordinator for Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s Wreaths Across America program, said as of last Friday that only about 600 wreaths had been sponsored for the local program.
“We are down this year and I don’t know why,” said Walther.
The cemeteries participating in the Yuba-Sutter Stand Down’s program include Meridian, Sutter and Yuba City.
According to Walther, Sierra View Cemetery and the Marysville Cemetery will also be participating this year but those programs are not being overseen by Yuba-Sutter Stand Down.
The cutoff to purchase a wreath is this Friday. All wreaths purchased after that time will go toward next year’s ceremony.
Wreaths cost $15 each and Walther said if you purchase through Stand Down you can buy two and get a third wreath free.
Walther said Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held at all three Sutter County locations on Dec. 18 but the largest ceremony will be at the Sutter Cemetery, located at 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcomed to attend.
Walther said speakers at the ceremony will include the Vice Wing commander from Beale Air Force Base and Senator Jim Nielsen.
After the ceremony, all of the wreaths purchased will be laid on the grave of a veteran within the three cemeteries, and Walther said the hope is to provide each veteran with a wreath.
For more information on how to donate, call Walther at 530-218-3847, or donate online at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. On the website, people can search for a local location by clicking “Find a specific location.”