Scholastic Arts and Writing.jpg

Northern California regional submissions for the 2019 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards were presented on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Lee Burrows Theater in Marysville.

 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is serving as a regional partner for the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers to gather submissions for the 2023 Scholastic Arts and Writing Awards.

Established in 1923 to showcase original work created by young writers, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards has become an avenue for emerging artists to gain national recognition for their work.

Tags

Recommended for you