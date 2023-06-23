The Yuba-Sutter Fair continued on Friday as young 4H members and other agricultural enthusiasts continued to display their animals both in the ring for the public and in their various large holding areas. The annual fair continues Saturday and Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
2023 Yuba-Sutter Fair Day Two
- By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
