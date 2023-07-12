PeachFestival.jpg

Attendees search for the right peach at a booth during the annual Marysville Peach Festival on July 17, 2021.

 Appeal File Photo

The 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival is scheduled to start on Friday evening, celebrating Yuba-Sutter’s long-standing relationship with agriculture and peach harvests.

With more than 120 exhibitors expected to take part, the festival will be from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. 

Tags

Recommended for you