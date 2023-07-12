The 23rd annual Marysville Peach Festival is scheduled to start on Friday evening, celebrating Yuba-Sutter’s long-standing relationship with agriculture and peach harvests.
With more than 120 exhibitors expected to take part, the festival will be from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
However, much like previous years, festivities will get a head start the day before. Hosted by the Marysville Youth Shooting Sports program, the Peach Pub Crawl in downtown Marysville will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Alongside unique vendor items, the festival will include a wide variety of peach-themed foods and two entertainment stages featuring over seven different musical acts over the two-day event. The stages will be located on 3rd and 6th Streets.
Another returning tradition includes the annual Peach Festival Tasty Treat Competition, hosted by Results Radio.
“If you think you’ve got the best peach pie recipe or your peach cobbler has the best crumble, enter them into the Tasty Treat Competition,” organizers said. “There are both savory and sweet categories and winners will be announced on Friday evening.”
Results Radio plans to host several games and competitions for “several fun prizes” at the corner of 3rd and D streets on Saturday, with the peach pie eating contest scheduled for noon.
On Saturday morning, the Peach Festival 5K Fun Run hosted by The Training Zone and a Pancake and Peaches breakfast at the Silver Dollar Saloon are scheduled. Organizers said that the 5K race starts at 8 a.m. at the Silver Dollar Saloon. All proceeds will go toward the Lindhurst High School Athletic Boosters Club. Registration is required by Friday at noon.
Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will go toward the Marysville High School Future Farmers of America team. Individual tickets are $6 presale and $8 at the door. Presale tickets for families of four are $20 and $28 at the door. Tickets for runners participating in the 5k Fun Run are $6 at the door.
Organizers said street closures for the Marysville Peach Festival will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday.
For more information about the Peach Pub Crawl, call 530-682-7160. For more information about the Tasty Treat Competition, call 530-763-5402. For information about the Peach Festival 5K Fun Run, contact the Training Zone at 530-742-7473.
For information on sponsor and vendor opportunities, contact Sapphire Marketing Group at 530-763-5402 or visit www.marysvillepeachfest.com.