On June 3, the Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors (SYAOR) Charitable Foundation hosted its annual golf tournament at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club in Marysville as a fundraiser for its Clothes for Kids program.
The SYAOR Charitable Foundation was established as a nonprofit organization in 2016 and in 2018 it received a housing affordability grant from the California Association of Realtors in the amount of $50,000 to assist victims who lost their homes in the Cascade fire. Its Clothes for Kids program was created in an effort to supply new clothes and back-to-school items to local youth in need. The foundation currently reports to help clothe around 450 children each year.
Holly Shackleford serves as both chair and president of the organization and said the golf tournament was originally started 35 years ago by her mother and another colleague to help battered women at Casa de Esperanza. Once Casa de Esperanza secured its own government funding, the money from these events was freed up to use in different ways throughout the community.
Approximately $25,000 was raised at this year’s tournament, but Shackleford said previous years have seen even higher amounts. Come August, these proceeds will be used in a series of shopping sprees at the Yuba City Kohl's for children in need as identified by teachers and school counselors.
“We serve Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa county kids K through 12,” said Shackleford proudly. “We try to switch up the schools we do each year, and focus on the schools that we feel have a highest need. At the end of the school year we reach out to the counselors and the counselors will give us the names of students they feel could really use the help.”
Once they have the names, Shackleford and her staff check to see if the selected students have any siblings, and if so they add them to the program.
Shackleford took over Clothes for Kids about six years ago with Deneen Torres, and at that time the program was only clothing 70 kids a year. She felt their efforts could be exponentially increased by switching to larger-scale events, such as a golf tournament, for about the same amount of work. Within the first year, Shackleford upped the number of kids to 113, the next year it was 230, then 300 and so on.
The foundation’s partnership with Kohl’s helps maximize its dollars by shopping on Kohl’s cash days. Last year Shackleford said their shopping rounds earned them $8,000 back in Kohl's cash. After exhausting the list of potential school kids, the group turned to Yuba County’s homeless advisor and purchased the requested items for its advocacy group to distribute.
“In the end, all the money raised stays right here in our community,” added Shackleford.
These shopping day events are supplemented by free haircuts and fades, backpacks full of age appropriate school items, and a pancake breakfast hosted by a local Rotary club. Shackleford said parents or guardians can come to the event, but are typically not allowed to accompany their children during the shopping trip as to avoid chastising or conflicts over name brand purchases.
“For many of these kids, this is their one opportunity to get Nikes, it's their chance to get what all the other kids have,” said Shackleford, fighting back tears. “Some parents don’t get that. … We’ve had children who’ve never even stepped inside a store before, all they've ever known is hand-me-downs. So when you see the kids, and you start doing this, it's just not something you can stop.”
Shackleford went on to discuss stories of children who received new shoes when all they previously had was a pair of sneakers with the toes cut out to fit their feet, and kids who received their first haircuts and walked away looking like models. About 50% of the children served are cared for by grandparents on a fixed income.
“The gratitude that these kids have is unbelievable,” said Shackleford. “Any person who comes to help Clothes for Kids will never not come help Clothes for Kids.”
Shackleford credited the commitment of sponsors and the generosity of patrons and volunteers for the success these fundraising events have brought. The raffle prizes are particularly popular with a variety of gift baskets donated from local businesses. Staff at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club refer to the event as the “Realtors Tournament,” and said that it is one of the largest events hosted at the club. Registration fees for the annual golf tournament start at $150, which covers the basic cost of amenities and food.
“We don’t make a dime on registration fees,” said Shackleford. “Our money is completely raised on sponsorships of holes and raffle prizes.”
Each hole in the course is sponsored by a different vendor who sets up special activities to entertain guests. For example, this year hole number one hosted music and souvenirs along with a bloody mary station. Next to that was a mexican fruit cart offering free refreshments to players.
“We have stations all over the course with food, drinks, games and prizes,” said Shackleford. “So it's a really fun tournament.”