The Wheatland Union High School District (WUHSD) recently secured two prestigious educational grants, one for the California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP) and another for the After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens Success (ASSETS).
The CCSSP grant warranted $2.6 million with ASSETS reeling in $1.3 million. This brings the grand total of grant funding secured by WUHSD since 2019 to a whopping $14.2 million.
WUHSD officials said that these finances have been used with the intent to foster improved and innovative programs that work to educate students and support whole child development.
“Every child, every day, whatever it takes,” is the district’s motto for student success and, according to a statement issued by WUHSD, the two newest grants will add further support to this goal.
The five-year CCSPP grant funding will go toward implementing a community school model of student support. WUHSD lists the four key tenets of this model as integrated support services, family and community engagement, collaborative leadership and practices, expanded learning time, and opportunities for students. The vision described by WUHSD is a multi-faceted effort that extends beyond a traditional academic focus.
“We want to take away the walls that separate the school and the community – bringing everyone together,” said Nicole Newman, WUHSD’s superintendent. “The community school way will add intention and strategy behind our actions by mobilizing resources in our community – uniting school, business, medical, and community leaders together with families and residents to create learning and other opportunities for our students.”
WUHSD’s community school efforts will focus on elements such as increased access to mental and physical health needs, improved access to material resources like food, clothing, technology, and housing, and partnerships with community agencies to support college and career development. Additional support for student groups like military connected youth, the homeless, foster youth, and other underserved demographics will also be highlighted.
WUHSD officials said student outcomes are improved when all needs are met, and that a community school model will help reduce common barriers to school success.
ASSETS is another five-year project that ties into the district’s budding community school model through the development of an after-school program.
Pirates’ ASSETS will deliver an on-campus after-school program that provides safe, healthy, engaging, and enriching activities for students in grades 9-12.
Program components include a nutritious snack, a quiet place for students to unwind and organize themselves, tutors to help with homework, and a variety of other activities. To reduce burnout and improve educational outcomes, students who play sports will be offered targeted time to complete homework before each practice. WUHSD officials said that Pirates’ ASSETS will be an essential benefit to those students who need or want additional support time after school. Parents and caregivers may find peace of mind knowing that their students will receive additional supervised support.
“Having both grants secured for the next five years will be a game changer for our district,” explained Newman. “Schools are the hub of the community. Having funding will allow us to become more strategic and align all our resources to best support our students and their families including the communities of Plumas Lake, Wheatland, Smartsville, and Beale Air Force Base.”