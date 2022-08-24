Wheatland Union High School District

Wheatland FFA students listen to Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman speak on May 16 during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new agriculture science building that was scheduled to be completed early next year at the high school.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

The Wheatland Union High School District (WUHSD) recently secured two prestigious educational grants, one for the California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP) and another for the After School Safety and Enrichment for Teens Success (ASSETS). 

The CCSSP grant warranted $2.6 million with ASSETS reeling in $1.3 million. This brings the grand total of grant funding secured by WUHSD since 2019 to a whopping $14.2 million. 

Tags

Recommended for you