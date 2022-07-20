The Yuba City City Council approved funds Tuesday that will be used for the completion of a design for a wastewater project that could cost as much as $35 million and will allow the city to comply with regulations concerning effluent discharges in the Feather River.
The council unanimously approved an additional $832,843 to a professional services agreement with CH2M Hill Engineers, Inc. to complete final design activities for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Effluent Discharge Outfall Diffuser Project. The city said the agreement includes “new scope of work tasks identified from the design, permitting, and easement acquisition activities.”
The additional money that will be utilized will be “funded from Account No. 981156.” The city said there is “approximately $2.56 million available in this account at this time.”
According to a staff report, once the project’s “predesign phase” is completed, there is a “potential need to invest up to approximately $35 million to construct the Outfall and Diffuser Project.”
Kevin Bradford, Yuba City Deputy Public Works director - engineering, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the city council has been advocating for funds for the project at both the state and federal level.
The project is necessary because the treated effluent coming from the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility needs to be disposed of properly according to existing regulations. The city said the operation of the facility and discharge of treated effluent into the Feather River is regulated by the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Currently, the Wastewater Treatment Facility has two options for the disposal of treated effluent. It can either “discharge directly into the Feather River via an outfall diffuser pipe located upstream of Shanghai Falls” or “discharge into percolation/evaporation ponds located on the east side of the main river channel just downstream of Shanghai Falls.”
Bradford said the outfall diffuser pipe that discharged directly into the Feather River has been the primary option for disposal.
“This is no longer an option for us at this time since the state will not allow us to utilize this location since the erosion of the falls has left our outfall diffuser pipe exposed on dry land,” Bradford said.
The city said use of the “outfall diffuser pipe is only permitted whenever river depths are sufficient to allow the treated effluent to adequately mix with river water” to meet permit dilution requirements.
“In 2011, the bed of the Feather River scoured in close proximity to the existing outfall diffuser pipe, cutting a deep channel to the east,” the city said in a staff report. “This redirected a large portion of the river flow to the newly formed channel, leaving the outfall diffuser pipe exposed under normal river flows. The outfall diffuser pipe is currently unavailable for use at river flows of less than approximately 10,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), effectively rendering it unable to meet permit requirements except during substantial flood events. Currently, the city’s only option to reliably discharge treated effluent has been to the effluent disposal ponds.”
Bradford said the use of the ponds is “problematic” and an alternative solution was recommended.
“Those ponds are problematic in that they’re limited in capacity,” Bradford said. “They require routine monitoring and maintenance. And they’re vulnerable to damage during flood events which can leave them unusable for extended periods of time.”
Bradford said the preferred solution is to “install a new pipeline which would be roughly in Garden Highway from (the) Shanghai Bend area down to about half a mile south of Barry Road. That’s a length of about 10,000 feet. That’s the most stable area of the river in our area. That’s the preferred location. So about 2 miles of pipeline and the pipeline would need to be about 42 inches in diameter.”
As a result of the 2011 incident, the city said it has been studying potential replacement options for the current outfall diffuser pipe.
A possible solution was identified and in 2018, the council “awarded a Professional Services Agreement to CH2M Hill Engineers Inc. of Sacramento, CA, now a Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. company, to provide professional services necessary for the WWTF (Wastewater Treatment Facility) Effluent Outfall Diffuser Relocation Project, including predesign, design, environmental, permitting, easement acquisition, and bidding services. Council has previously authorized four amendments to the Jacobs agreement, the latest of which occurred at the May 18, 2021 Council meeting authorizing Jacobs to commence 90% final design for the Baseline Alternative consisting of a new Outfall Pipeline.”
The city said Jacobs has completed the 90% final design for the new “Outfall Pipeline.” According to the staff report, several city-requested changes to design elements have been identified during these work activities. They include:
– Additional surge tank survey
– Additional utility potholing
– Additions to the bifurcation station
– Changes to the pipeline alignment
– Additional pumping evaluation services.
“In addition to extra design efforts, these changes require additional environmental, bid services, and project management level of effort,” the city said.
According to the staff report, “staff is also recommending additional supplemental services be authorized, including State Revolving Fund loan application support, Effluent Pump Station physical modeling and modifications to satisfy industry standards, Vacuum-Assisted Siphon design modifications, and bank stabilization modifications resulting from regulatory agency comments on the permit applications.”
Bradford said if everything goes as scheduled, the final design would be completed by April 2023. After that, construction of the new pipeline could begin in October 2023 with completion anticipated in December 2024.
“That schedule represents best case scenario,” Bradford said. “The construction cost estimate, as of last month, is about $25 million. That’s up about $6 million from when we last reported in July of 2020. The level of accuracy of this estimate is expected to range from about $23-$29 million. The soft costs are now about $6.3 million. … When you add that $6 million into $29 (million), we’re still looking at about a $35-million project.”