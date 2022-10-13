More than 130 bike riders from across the state and beyond trekked the back roads of Colusa and Sutter counties on Oct. 8 as part of the 13th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride hosted by the Colusa Lions Club. 

The race offers three routes – a 100-mile century; a 100K metric century, which is 68 miles; or a 38-mile ride – that traverse through the towns of Meridian and Sutter, ride through the farmlands of the Sutter Bypass, cross the Tisdale Weir, ride along the scenic Sacramento River levee road and all the way around the Sutter Buttes for those attempting the 100-mile ride. 

