Cold Case

Grass Valley’s Tom and Linda Cox remember the moment they received the call that they had been waiting for – when they learned that the 52-year-old homicide case involving Nancy Bennallack had been solved. Tom is pictured in this photo with Bennallack.

 Elias Funez/The Union

Grass Valley native Linda Cox and her husband Tom have mourned her sister Nancy Bennallack’s death for 52 years.

Finally, on July 21, a suspect was identified, putting to rest the oldest cold case murder in Sacramento County history.

