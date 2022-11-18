Meraki, pronounced “may-rah-kee, is a Greek word used to describe an action that is done with soul, creativity, or love. To put “something of yourself” into one’s task, whatever it may be.
In its initial meetings, the Day for Women committee felt that “Meraki” best described the type of female-owned businesses it was looking to honor.
And so the Meraki award was born, a $5,000 dollar grant to be bestowed upon one local woman at the 2023 Day for Women event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland on Mar. 4.
This recognition is intended to provide financial support to women pursuing their dream of business ownership and who demonstrate a passion and commitment to that dream.
Any woman-owned businesses who meet the criteria are welcome to apply. Eligible applicants are women 18 years and older that own 100% of an existing business with an annual gross revenue of $100,000 or less. The business must prove gross revenue reported to the Internal Revenue Service in 2021. The financial award may be used to help with expenses associated with education and business development. Applicants must reside in, and the business must operate in, Yuba or Sutter counties.
“This award was made possible by the generosity of our community who supported our inaugural Day for Women event last March at a level we never anticipated,” explained Jackie Sillman, the Day for Women event chair. “Their generosity allowed us to create this award opportunity and we are really excited to present the very first one this March.”
The Appeal previously reported that last spring's Day for Women event included 33 sponsors and 284 women in attendance. It was created by a number of local organizations including the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. Organizers said that the event was inspired by women and is for women who have dedicated themselves to the betterment of others and the community.
“It’s those women-owned businesses who have poured something of themselves into their
The deadline for applications is Dec 31. Applications can be accessed at yubasutterchamber.com/a-day-for-women. Completed applications can be returned to the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 950 Tharp Rd., Suite 1303, in Yuba City, or emailed to jslade@ysedc.org by the Dec. 31 deadline.
For more information regarding the Meraki Award Application, contact Jackie Slade at 530-751-8555. For additional questions about the upcoming Day for Women event, including tickets and sponsorships, contact Sillman at 530-713-6230.