The Marysville City Council approved a motion last week to apply for grant funding from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to pay the remaining $802,000 needed to fully fund the 5th Street Improvement Project.
Mayor Ricky Samayoa is also vice-chair of SACOG and said the council thinks the project is important for the region as it would improve a connection between Highway 99 to Highway 70.
“It’s an important regional project,” Samayoa said.
The environmental work, engineering and design work for the estimated $3 million project are 90 percent complete, according to a presentation put together by Public Works Director Craig Platt.
“It’s a shovel-ready project,” Samayoa said.
The project will improve the road structural section from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at the intersections, driveways, and alley crossings. Existing curb, gutter and sidewalk will be replaced in damaged areas. In addition, the signal at H Street will be replaced and a new pedestrian crosswalk would be installed at F Street.
Marysville has secured $2.2 million in funding through various grants with a $91,000 match from the city. The deadline to apply for the remaining money is September 2020. The project is currently on track to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in 2023, according to a staff report.
The city will know by the end of this calendar year if SACOG awards the funding, Samayoa said.
Other items from last week’s council meeting:
– The council held a second budget workshop to discuss the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. Samayoa said there will be one more workshop at the next council meeting on June 16 and he does not anticipate any big adjustments will be made to the budget that has been proposed.
He said the staff will be preparing recommendations for the council for projects that are currently not in the budget that could be undertaken if the projected shortages in tax revenue due to COVID-19 are not as drastic as expected.
– A discussion about replacing the canceled Peach Tree Festival with a farmers market will be put to a group of local business owners and consultant Michelle Reeves. They’ll discuss creating a longer-term farmers market that could be weekly as has been done in Yuba City, according to Samayoa.
The group will be meeting via video conference call on Monday, June 15 for its first meeting about setting up a farmers market in the downtown area.
– Council members approved a motion to apply for a Volunteer Assistance grant, which if awarded, would provide funds for new personal protective equipment including structural and wildland equipment to replace outdated and expired equipment, according to a staff report.
The grant will provide $10,000 and the city will match the remaining $10,000 for the $20,000 grant.
– Five new sections were added to the city’s fire code after a vote from the council. The additions include two sections on best practices relating to fire sprinklers, one reduces the total square footage of new construction by 50 percent based on occupancy classification that would require sprinklers and another section that would require fire sprinklers in existing structures that are altered, increase square footage or make any repairs with-in a one-year period that exceed 50 percent of the assessed value, according to a staff report.