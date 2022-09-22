The California State Library recently awarded a $6 million grant to the Yuba County Library for the purpose of facility improvements.
This will encompass a number of structural upgrades including new group study rooms, modernized broadband and Wi-Fi, and separate spaces for young children, kids, and teens.
“We’ve been incrementally improving the building for the last decade to conform to the changing needs of the community, but this funding will help us take a step into the future,” said Mike Lee, director of Yuba County’s community development and services agency.
The 25,000 square-foot building, located at 303 2nd St. in Marysville, has not seen significant improvements or structural changes since it was built in 1976.
In 2019, a “needs assessment” report was completed which identified several life safety, critical maintenance, and significant modernization projects to be addressed over the coming years. The initial budget was $1.4 million, though the estimated expenses soon exceeded the anticipated funds. Roughly $450,000 from the county has been invested into this project since 2019. The grant funding will cover the rest of the project needs, with no matching funds required from the county.
These improvements will include new fire sprinklers, a roof replacement, ADA compliant restrooms, LED lighting, solar panels, staff workspaces, and interior signage. Construction is expected to start sometime next year.
“The library team is very excited to see this project come to fruition, as the library is a valuable community resource,” said Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer for Yuba County Library. “The vision of how we move forward is for the next generation, who we hope will be just as excited about having a space of their own.”
In addition to traditional book services, the Yuba County Library offers a diverse set of programs such as Story Time, First 5 play groups, trivia, social media challenges, cooking classes, art contests, stuffed animal sleepovers, and more.
The library is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.