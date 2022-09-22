Yuba County Library

The Yuba County Library, located at 303 2nd St. in Marysville, was recently granted $6 million to upgrade its facilities and make important structural changes. 

 Courtesy of Rachel Abbott

The California State Library recently awarded a $6 million grant to the Yuba County Library for the purpose of facility improvements. 

This will encompass a number of structural upgrades including new group study rooms, modernized broadband and Wi-Fi, and separate spaces for young children, kids, and teens.

