Highway 16

Around-the-clock one-way traffic control will begin on State Highway 16 in Colusa County on Aug. 22.

 Courtesy photo

Caltrans announced on Tuesday that around-the-clock one-way traffic control will begin on State Highway 16 in Colusa County next week. 

According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, construction crews are scheduled to conduct continuous reversing one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for pavement work. 

Tags

Recommended for you