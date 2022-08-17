Caltrans announced on Tuesday that around-the-clock one-way traffic control will begin on State Highway 16 in Colusa County next week.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, construction crews are scheduled to conduct continuous reversing one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for pavement work.
“Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time when driving on a 7-mile segment of roadway between the Highway 16/Highway 20 junction and the Colusa-Yolo county line,” the release said.
Beginning Aug. 29, motorists can expect one-way traffic control in the construction area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of October – with possible roadwork occurring on Saturdays – but this schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.
Flaggers will be stationed at each end of the construction zone during traffic control, according to Caltrans officials.
This $6 million paving project has been contracted to Knife River Construction of Chico. Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 highway lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
For project updates, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook and Twitter pages.