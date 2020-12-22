From Page One of the Dec. 23, 1945, edition of the Appeal-Democrat – California’s oldest daily newspaper:
“More than 1700 joyous young Americans, more than a few of whom had never been inside the commodious State theater, this morning taxed the showhouse capacity as guests of the Appeal-Democrat and the management of the State and Tower theaters for the big annual Christmas party.
It was the greatest ever! Every one of the 1665 seats in the theater were filled, some of them with two small chaps, and some had to stand. But they loved it. They sat silently, delighted, as “My Friend Flicka” unfolded in technicolor. They grew enthusiastic when cartoons were shown and hilarious with the comedy feature.
Not only was it the largest crowd of young folk ever to attend an A-D and theater Christmas party, but it was probably the best behaved.. Everyone was having a swell time, even the policemen and firemen who stood by “just in case.” Harry Brown, theater manager, early saw that every seat would overflow with young humanity and did everything possible to make the young guests as comfortable and happy as possible.
The big event started at 10 a.m. and when it finished the guests found veritable tons of ice cream waiting for them at the door, distributed through the courtesy of the Feather River Creamery Co.
It was, said all concerned, a Merry Christmas party.