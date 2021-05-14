The 78th annual Bangor BBQ is planned to take place on Sunday.
During the event, deep-pit barbecue beef, potato salad, beans, green salad and roll will be served.
Children 3 and under can eat free, the price for children 4 to 12 is $5 and for adults the cost is $10.
There will also be desserts, soft drinks and water available along with raffle prizes.
The event will take place on Sunday, May 16, from noon to 5 p.m. rain or shine at Bangor Hall and Park, 500 Oro Bangor Highway, Bangor.
For more information, call 679-0780.