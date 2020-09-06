A 9/11 tribute is planned for Yuba-Sutter first responders on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
The event is being organized to honor local first responders who continually put themselves in danger for the community, including Yuba-Sutter sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs, public safety management and support staff, according to a news release.
Attendees are encouraged to bring American flags, blue line flags, red line flags, yellow line flags and homemade signs. The bi-county event will span the 10th Street Bridge pedestrian walkways and will go from F Street in Marysville to Plumas Street in Yuba City.
The event is planned for Friday, Sept. 11 from 4-7 p.m.
Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City will provide free meals to public safety professionals between 3:30-8 p.m. To secure meals for a particular public safety organization, contact Doreen or Allan at 674-3320 with a headcount and pick-up time.