The California Department of Water Resources announced Tuesday that the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority was awarded millions in funding to help protect area residents from flooding.

The funding in which Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority (TRLIA) will benefit from is intended to go toward its “Yuba River North Training Wall-Phase 2” project, according to the department. With an estimated project cost of $12,129,803, TRLIA is set to receive $9,703,842 in recommended funding from the state.

