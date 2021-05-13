The Maxwell High School Rodeo – Colusa County’s longest running event – will return on Saturday to celebrate “90 years of bulls, steers and cheers” with a full day of rodeo festivities.
The day will kick off with a bull run at 8 a.m. followed by the annual rodeo parade at 9:45 a.m.
An art round up featuring work from Maxwell Unified School District students will also be on display all day following the parade.
The horse show and car show will begin at 11 a.m., and at noon bench pressing and frog jumping competitions will begin.
The rodeo will start at 1 p.m.
This year’s rodeo chairperson is Maxwell High School junior Shane Danley, rodeo queen is senior Kenzie Wilson and princesses are Madison Pearson and Paige Vierr, both juniors.
Amber Charter, rodeo committee member and teacher at Maxwell High School, said rodeo guests are asked to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home when sick, if planning to attend.
“We are going to set up additional hand sanitizing stations,” said Charter.
According to Charter, there will be some changes to the traditional rodeo format involving food due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We aren’t hosting the traditional chuckwagon this year,” said Charter.
The chuckwagon lunch has been a longstanding tradition at the rodeo, grilling up tri-tip on the open flame for over 50 years.
Instead, food vendors, including Buckhorn BBQ, the Little League Snack bar, the Sophomore Class Dessert Roundup, kettle corn and lemonade, will be onsite from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For nine decades, admission to the Maxwell Rodeo has remained free due to a collaboration of the community rodeo committee, Maxwell High School students and support from local sponsors, most of which are from Colusa County.
“We would like to thank our businesses and community members who donate,” said Charter.
For more information, call 438-2425.