After overcoming the challenges of a pandemic and the usual obstacles presented during their years at high school, the Yuba City High School Class of 2022 said goodbye Thursday night during a graduation ceremony filled with joy and relief as seniors had the final chance to experience life as a Honker.
As the seniors began to gather in the baseball field just outside the stadium in which they would soon experience the traditions of a graduation ceremony, many were eager to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
“I’m really excited. I’m honestly not as nervous as everyone’s making it out to be, though,” Ashleen Gill, who will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as a biology major in the fall, said before Thursday night’s ceremony.
For Gill and the other Yuba City High School (YCHS) students, this was the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that a full graduation ceremony was taking place. For many, they were happy to be one big family again.
“I’m so glad. Because I feel like I get to enjoy this last moment with my school and it’s not half and half, it’s everyone here at once,” Gill said.
She said she was going to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to eventually become a physician’s assistant and specialize in dermatology. When asked what she thought of her time at YCHS, Gill had nothing but positive things to say.
“I personally loved it,” Gill said. “I was involved in a lot of things. I was in a lot of clubs.”
Hannah Bains, a YCHS valedictorian, said she enjoyed the amount of opportunities that were available to her during her time in high school.
“It was very opportunity filled. I was a part of a bunch of different clubs … so many different ones I was able to get involved with,” Bains said.
She said she was able to take classes that a lot of schools don’t have.
“We have such a wide amount of AP classes from world history to AP calculus,” Bains said. “I just think that my high school career was filled with a lot of opportunities and that’s what made it so unique for me.”
Bains said she also played tennis all four years at YCHS and was number one this year on the team.
As to how she became valedictorian, Bains said it was more or less a group effort among her family and friends along with the hard work involved to accomplish the prestigious honor.
“It was a lot of studying, a lot of motivation and support from my family and friends when I wanted to give up, but didn’t give up, thankfully,” Bains said. “Teachers who were available after school for helping out. Putting in a lot of my own hours into extra resources. Spending more time studying than the average human would, especially in high school. Taking honors classes and weighted classes was obviously important because it’s all GPA-based and you’re trying to beat the next person, which is hard, especially when some of your friends are in the running as well.”
Bains said she didn’t really set out to be valedictorian until she got all A’s during her first year at YCHS.
“Initially it was just, get straight A’s,” Bains said. “And then afterward I was like, ‘OK I can get straight A’s, I know that, now what’s the next step I can do?’”
Bains said she took at least one AP class each year in high school. She also took summer classes at Yuba College and various honors classes that were offered.
She plans to attend UCLA and study business and economics. Bains said she potentially wants to go to law school and become a business attorney.
“That’s my main goal right now,” Bains said. “I just find law so fascinating and it’s something that interests me and I feel like it’s something I would be good at.”
Bains said she felt she had the qualities to become a great lawyer.
“It’s a lot of reading and I love to read and also analysis,” Bains said. “I like digging into things and finding a deeper perspective to it. And also arguing. I love to argue, especially for things that people assume are right but are put down for it. I just think law is something that’s cool.”
Bains said she was a little shy growing up, but blossomed during her years at YCHS to become a more outgoing and lively person.
“I think they’re very proud of me to see where I’ve come over the past four years,” Bains said of her family’s reaction to her final days as a high school student.
Just before graduating seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, Cy Olsen, principal of YCHS, acknowledged the excitement felt by the students waiting to take on the next chapter of their lives.
“Yuba City High School Class of 2022, I can feel your energy, enthusiasm and optimism in the air,” Olsen said. “Tonight you cross the finish line and we couldn’t be more proud.”
During his speech, Olsen praised the students for their unique qualities.
“First I’d like to note that as I finish my first year as the principal at Yuba City High School, I couldn’t be more impressed with this group of young adults,” Olsen said. “I’ve experienced first hand the qualities embodied by these graduates sitting in front of me. You genuinely care about your peers and have created a sense of community at Yuba City High School. … The leadership in this class is like none I’ve seen before after 18 years of education. And finally, you’re dedicated. The adversity you’ve overcome to graduate is unprecedented. You’re truly Yuba gold.”